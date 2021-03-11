Illegal plant burning tyres for making fuel sealed

TAXILA: In a combined raid, local administration and health authorities headed by assistant commissioner Taxila, Shahzad Mehboob, has sealed an illegal plant burning tyres for making fuel in Ban Bola in the Taxila Police Station limits, on the complaints of local residents. Talking to media, local administration officials said action was taken against the plant because burning tyres for making fuel releases large quantities of carbon and sulphur. Locals said serious lungs related problems and diseases were spreading in the area because of pollution and hazardous fumes emitted by such kind of plants. Residents of area, Ashri Shah, Tajammal Shah and Malik Idrees thanked the local administration for sealing the illegal plant.