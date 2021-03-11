close
Thu Mar 11, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
March 11, 2021

Man dies in road accident

National

March 11, 2021

MUZAFFARGARH: An elderly man died in a road accident. Reportedly, in a collision between a truck and an oil tanker, a senior citizen died and two others sustained critical injuries near Taunsa Mor, near Kot Addu Head Muhammad Wala Road. According to Rescue-1122 officials, the accident occurred when the truck driver went to sleep while driving vehicle.

