Pakistan needs to pick best takeaways from ‘two sessions’ for green development

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan needed to pick its best takeaways from the vision of ‘two sessions’ of Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and National People’s Congress that may fit to its national goals and programs on climate and environment spectrum.

A Gwadar Pro’s report on Wednesday stated that time is ripe to comprehend the nitty-gritty of China’s vision on green future disseminated on important “Two Sessions”.The deliberations during the two sessions had been very exclusive as the Two Sessions met at special time when 2021 year is marking the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China, the start of the country’s 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-25) and its efforts to realize the long-range objectives for development being set for the year 2035.