Imran pledges direct subsidy to 30m families from June

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said the government, in order to protect the poor from inflation, will initiate a “revolutionary programme” of providing direct subsidy to 30 million families from June.

He said this while launching here the “Koi Bhuka Na Soye (no one should sleep hungry)” programme, under which the poor and labourers would be provided free meal boxes, twice a day through mobile trucks at various points of the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

The Prime Minister said through the direct subsidy programme, which will be carried out under the umbrella of Ehsaas, subsidy amounts would be directly credited to the accounts of poor people, enabling them to buy basic food items like flour, sugar, ghee, pulses and other items.

The government, he added, would also bring a similar direct subsidy programme for farmers to help them in getting fertilisers and other agricultural inputs on subsidised rates. The Prime Minister said with 70 per cent of work already completed for the direct subsidy programme, progress on the remaining 30 per cent was under way.