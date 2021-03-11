close
Thu Mar 11, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
March 11, 2021

USEFP announces Fulbright programme

Islamabad

March 11, 2021

Islamabad : The United States Educational Foundation in Pakistan (USEFP) has announced the opening of the 2022 Fulbright Student Programme.

The programme sponsored by the US Department of State fully funds the degree, including tuition, maintenance, insurance, and air travel.

To apply for the Master’s degree programme, candidates need to have either a four-year Bachelor’s degree or a Bachelor’s and Master’s combination totaling 16 years of formal education from an accredited university. The last date for submission of applications is June 9, 2021.

