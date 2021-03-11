1,092 cases in last 4 days from twin cities

Rawalpindi: The number of patients being tested positive for coronavirus illness, COVID-19 from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district is on a sharp increase as in the last 24 hours, another 307 patients have been confirmed positive for the illness from the region taking tally to 59,707 on Wednesday while the virus claimed another life from ICT.

In the last four days, as many as 1,092 new patients have been reported from the twin cities making an average of 273 patients per day from the twin cities. It is important that over 300 patients have been confirmed positive for the disease in a day from ICT and Rawalpindi for the second time after December 18.

The number of cases reported per day on average from the region has got to three times as compared to the number being recorded in January before reopening of educational institutions. The government has decided to close down educational institutions in the region from Monday, giving the virus another four days to spread faster.

To date a total of 1,170 patients have died of the illness from the twin cities of which 512 deaths have been reported from ICT. In the last 24 hours, another 253 patients have been tested positive for the disease from the federal capital taking tally to 46,229 of which 43,244 have recovered. The number of active cases of the disease has jumped to 2,473 in ICT after addition of 142 cases on Wednesday.

In the last 24 hours, 54 new patients have been tested positive from Rawalpindi district taking tally to 13,478 of which 12,428 have achieved cure. To date, a total of 658 patients from the district have died of COVID-19. On Wednesday, the number of active COVID-19 cases from the district was 392.