‘17 PTI MPs disloyal, 13 took money’: Imran knows those who did not vote for him: Sh Rashid

KARACHI/ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Monday said 17 members of parliament, belonging to the Tehreek-e-Insaf, were found disloyal to the party.

Talking to a private TV channel, he disclosed that Prime Minister Imran Khan was well aware of the names of 17 members of parliament, belonging to the Tehreek-e-Insaf, found disloyal to the party. “In this trade of selling their loyalties, 13 members of parliament, belonging to the PTI, got heavy capital,” the minister said. He said the army stands with Imran and there are no chances of the fall of government. On Hafeez Sheikh’s issue, he said we got defeated due to superiority complex and flight of fancy. He said he was expecting major political bouts till April 15. Warning the opposition, he said if the opposition takes law into its hands, then law will deal with them.

Separately, while talking to media persons at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) after inquiring about the health of two policemen, who sustained bullet injuries on Sunday night when unidentified motorcyclists opened fire on them, Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) was being reorganised from Afghanistan to launch terrorist attacks in Pakistan.

“There are threats of terrorism in Rawalpindi, Islamabad and Karachi. NACTA has also informed that the terrorist commanders belonging to Hilal and Adnan Rasheed groups are active in Rawalpindi and Islamabad,” he added.

The minister lauded the role of the Pakistan Army and police for sacrificing their lives to ensure the safety of masses. Five terrorists were killed on March 7 by the armed forces in North and South Waziristan, he said, adding the law-enforcement agencies were striving hard to eliminate terrorism from the country.

He expressed the resolve of his government to root out terrorism and extremism from every nook and corner of the country. Sheikh Rashid praised the Islamabad Police for sacrificing their lives for maintaining the law and order situation. “Yesterday, two police officials were martyred in Pindi and Islamabad,” Rashid said and announced the compensation amount of Rs27.5 million for each family of martyred cops besides a welfare package.

He also condemned the unpleasant incident that took place outside the Parliament House on March 6, the day of vote of confidence for Prime Minister Imran Khan. “Immediately after being informed about the incident, I directed the IGP Islamabad to provide security to the opposition leaders,” he said, adding the incident might have been avoided if the opposition leaders would have had interaction with the press at the specified place.

To a question, he said negotiations with protesting teachers and government employees concluded successfully and raise in their salaries would be given in the next budget and as per the commitment made with them.