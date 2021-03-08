Imran works for making country corruption-free: Fakhar

ISLAMABAD: Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam said Prime Minister Imran Khan has always worked for making the country corruption-free and exemplary nation in the world.

After coming to power in 2018, the prime minister had taken special measures to stabilise the national economy, enhance exports and eliminate corruption from the country, he said Sunday while talking to a private news channel.

The minister said the incumbent government had been struggling for ensuring rule of law, supremacy of the parliament and transparency in national institutions.

To a question, he said the prime minister being a dynamic and visionary leader had presented himself for seeking trust vote from the National Assembly.