Mysterious blast leaves seven children injured

SUKKUR: A mysterious explosion left seven children injured near the DSP office, Obaro, in district Ghotki.

SSP Ghotki Umar Tufail said explosive material was lying under the table of a stamp vendor near the DSP office, Obaro, in district Ghotki, which suddenly exploded, leaving seven children injured who were playing near the spot. The SSP Ghotki said the injured have been shifted to a local hospital for medico-legal formalities while security personnel and the bomb disposal squad have reached the spot to investigate the incident.

The police official said in the preliminary investigation report, the explosion was not a result of terrorism or act of sabotage. The bomb disposal officials after examining the explosion site have said that a non-electronic detonator was used, which was kept in a box. The detonator that was used for explosion was also used in explosions at mountains. Meanwhile, the IGP Sindh has taken notice of the incident.