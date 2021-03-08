tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The Koel Gallery is hosting a group exhibition titled ‘Viewpoint’ from March 9 to March 24. The show features works by Bilal Khalid, Hamid Ali Hanbhi, Muneeb Aaqib and Sajid Khan. Call 021-35831292 for more information.
The Space in Between
The Chawkandi Art Gallery is hosting Arslan Farooqi’s solo exhibition titled ‘The Space in Between’ from March 9 to March 20. Call 021-35373582 for more information.
Bashi Bazouk
The Canvas Gallery is hosting Adeela Suleman’s solo exhibition titled ‘Bashi Bazouk’ from March 9 to March 18. Call 021-35861523 for more information.
Family Hall
The Sanat Initiative is hosting Haya Zaidi’s solo exhibition titled ‘Family Hall’ from March 9 to March 18. Call 0300-8208108 for more information.
Awaz-e-Jaras
The ArtCiti Gallery is hosting AS Rind’s solo exhibition titled ‘Awaz-e-Jaras’ from March 11 to March 15. Call 021-35250495 for more information.
Karachi Laughter Fest 2021
The National Academy of Performing Arts is hosting ‘Karachi Laughter Fest 2021’ from March 12 to March 14 online, featuring a play titled ‘Nazeen Tumharay Naam’ (March 12), stand-up performances titled ‘Radical Comedy’ (March 13) and a play titled ‘Allah Wastay ka Bair’ (March 14). Call 021-35693701 for more information.