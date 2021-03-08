The Koel Gallery is hosting a group exhibition titled ‘Viewpoint’ from March 9 to March 24. The show features works by Bilal Khalid, Hamid Ali Hanbhi, Muneeb Aaqib and Sajid Khan. Call 021-35831292 for more information.

The Space in Between

The Chawkandi Art Gallery is hosting Arslan Farooqi’s solo exhibition titled ‘The Space in Between’ from March 9 to March 20. Call 021-35373582 for more information.

Bashi Bazouk

The Canvas Gallery is hosting Adeela Suleman’s solo exhibition titled ‘Bashi Bazouk’ from March 9 to March 18. Call 021-35861523 for more information.

Family Hall

The Sanat Initiative is hosting Haya Zaidi’s solo exhibition titled ‘Family Hall’ from March 9 to March 18. Call 0300-8208108 for more information.

Awaz-e-Jaras

The ArtCiti Gallery is hosting AS Rind’s solo exhibition titled ‘Awaz-e-Jaras’ from March 11 to March 15. Call 021-35250495 for more information.

Karachi Laughter Fest 2021

The National Academy of Performing Arts is hosting ‘Karachi Laughter Fest 2021’ from March 12 to March 14 online, featuring a play titled ‘Nazeen Tumharay Naam’ (March 12), stand-up performances titled ‘Radical Comedy’ (March 13) and a play titled ‘Allah Wastay ka Bair’ (March 14). Call 021-35693701 for more information.