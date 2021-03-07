8 terrorists killed in North Waziristan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MIRANSHAH: Security Forces Saturday killed eight terrorists in two separate intelligence based operations (IBOs) in North Waziristan.
Three Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP) commanders were among those killed.
Security forces conducted two separate IBOs in Boya and Dosalli areas of North Waziristan, said the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.
During exchange of fire, eight terrorists — including three terrorist commanders Abdul Aneer alias Adil (TTP Toofan group), Junaid alias Jamid (TTP Tariq group) and Khaliq Shadeen alias Rehan (TTP Sadiq Noor group) — were killed.
Those killed remained involved in terrorist activities against security forces, law enforcement agencies and locals of the area and recruiting terrorists.
The security forces also recovered a huge cache of arms from their hideouts.