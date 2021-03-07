Saaf Pani Company reference: Shahbaz’s daughter, son-in-law declared POs

LAHORE: An Accountability Court on Saturday declared Ali Imran Yousaf, son-in-law of Shahbaz Sharif, and daughter Rabia Imran as proclaimed offenders in Saaf Pani Company reference.

In January the court had started proceedings to declare Ali Imran Yousaf and his wife Rabia Imran proclaimed offenders. The court, after declaring said accused as proclaimed offenders, has sought detail of properties of the accused from the prosecution.

The NAB had filed a supplementary reference against Waseem Ajmal, former CEO, Punjab, Saaf Pani Company, South, Imran Ali Yousaf, CEO M/s Ali, and Fatima Developers, on acquiring an under-construction building (Ali Trade Centre) on rent by abusing authority, which caused a loss of Rs24.7m to the national exchequer. However, Ali Imran didn’t join the investigation nor appeared before the court.

Fatima Developers is jointly owned by Ali Imran and his wife Rabia Imran, who is daughter of Shahbaz Sharif. In 2018, an Accountability Court had declared Imran Yousaf an absconder for receiving graft money from the CEO of the Punjab Power Development Company Ikram Naveed. According to NAB, Ikram Naveed confessed to giving illegal monetary benefit worth Rs132 million to Ali Imran.

Naveed bought three floors worth Rs132m in the Ali Trade Centre, owned by Imran Ali. Ikram, his wife Samina and son Farjad bought two complete commercial floors and a complete penthouse floor in Ali Trade Centre.

The accused directly transferred more than Rs60m from the accounts of Earthquake Reconstruction & Rehabilitation Authority to the accounts of Ali and Fatima Developers. Ali Imran, through Ali Trade Centre, which was under construction, allegedly minted more than Rs100m of govt money.