Security forces kill 8 terrorists in NWA

MIRANSHAH: Security Forces Saturday killed eight terrorists in two separate intelligence based operations (IBOs) in North Waziristan. Three Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP) commanders were among those killed. Security forces conducted two separate IBOs in Boya and Dosalli areas of North Waziristan, said the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement. During exchange of fire, eight terrorists — including three terrorist commanders Abdul Aneer alias Adil (TTP Toofan group), Junaid alias Jamid (TTP Tariq group) and Khaliq Shadeen alias Rehan (TTP Sadiq Noor group) — were killed.

Those killed remained involved in terrorist activities against security forces, law enforcement agencies and locals of the area and recruiting terrorists. The security forces also recovered a huge cache of arms from their hideouts.