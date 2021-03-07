Japan trounces Pakistan in doubles to reach Davis Cup qualifiers

ISLAMABAD: Japan’s doubles pair came from a set down to defeat an experienced Pakistan duo in the Davis Cup World Group I first-round match in Islamabad on Saturday, booking a place in the 2022 qualifiers.

Shintaro Mochizuki and Sho Shimabukuro beat Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi and Aqeel Khan 4-6, 6-4, 6-2, in one hour and 47 minutes. Adding to their wins in both of Friday’s singles clashes, Japan took an unassailable 3-0 lead in the tie overall. They will fight for a place in the Davis Cup via next year’s qualifiers, while Pakistan head for the World Group I play-offs. After the singles victories, Japan gave a debut to young Shimabukuro, partnering former Junior Wimbledon champion Mochizuki in place of their number-one player Yosuke Watanuki.

The gamble paid off despite Qureshi and Khan pulling off the first set 6-4 and looking threatening in the second, but the home pair lost their energy once the Japanese duo took the attack to them.

After a late break in the second set, the Japanese pair broke early in the third, in a tie played without spectators due to Covid-19 restrictions. The reverse singles will be played on Sunday. In their Friday match, Japan were too strong for hosts Pakistan on the first day of the Davis Cup World Group I first-round clash. Yosuke Watanuki beat Aqeel Khan 6-3, 6-2 without sweating much in the opening singles while Kaichi Uchida was a 6-4, 7-6 (7/4) winner against Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi in one hour and 33 minutes.

Of the 24 ties across World Group I and World Group II, four are taking place this weekend, with the remaining 20 ties scheduled for September. Japan, whose best Davis Cup finish was a runner-up spot in 1921, had lost to Ecuador in March last year while Pakistan were outplayed by arch-rivals India last year. The tie is played without spectators due to Covid-19 restrictions. The eight highest-ranked winning nations of the World Group I ties in March-September 2021 will automatically progress to the 2022 Davis Cup. The four lowest-ranked winners will take part in an additional knock-out tie in November, with the two winners progressing to the 2022 Qualifiers and two losers contesting the 2022 World Group I Play-offs. The losing nations from the World Group I ties will compete in the World Group I Play-Offs in 2022.

Result: Davis Cup Group I first round: Japan 3, Pakistan 0. Shintaro Mochizuki and Sho Shimabukuro (Japan) beat Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi and Aqeel Khan (Pakistan) 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 On Friday: Yosuke Watanuki (Japan) beat Aqeel Khan (Pakistan) 6-3, 6-2. Kaichi Uchida (Japan) beat Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi (Pakistan) 6-4, 7-6 (7-4).