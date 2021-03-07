Japan trounces Pakistan in doubles to reach Davis Cup qualifiers

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Japan’s doubles pair came from a set down to defeat an experienced Pakistan duo in the Davis Cup World Group I first-round match in Islamabad on Saturday, booking a place in the 2022 qualifiers.
Shintaro Mochizuki and Sho Shimabukuro beat Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi and Aqeel Khan 4-6, 6-4, 6-2, in one hour and 47 minutes. Adding to their wins in both of Friday’s singles clashes, Japan took an unassailable 3-0 lead in the tie overall. They will fight for a place in the Davis Cup via next year’s qualifiers, while Pakistan head for the World Group I play-offs. After the singles victories, Japan gave a debut to young Shimabukuro, partnering former Junior Wimbledon champion Mochizuki in place of their number-one player Yosuke Watanuki.
The gamble paid off despite Qureshi and Khan pulling off the first set 6-4 and looking threatening in the second, but the home pair lost their energy once the Japanese duo took the attack to them.
After a late break in the second set, the Japanese pair broke early in the third, in a tie played without spectators due to Covid-19 restrictions. The reverse singles will be played on Sunday. In their Friday match, Japan were too strong for hosts Pakistan on the first day of the Davis Cup World Group I first-round clash. Yosuke Watanuki beat Aqeel Khan 6-3, 6-2 without sweating much in the opening singles while Kaichi Uchida was a 6-4, 7-6 (7/4) winner against Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi in one hour and 33 minutes.
Of the 24 ties across World Group I and World Group II, four are taking place this weekend, with the remaining 20 ties scheduled for September. Japan, whose best Davis Cup finish was a runner-up spot in 1921, had lost to Ecuador in March last year while Pakistan were outplayed by arch-rivals India last year. The tie is played without spectators due to Covid-19 restrictions. The eight highest-ranked winning nations of the World Group I ties in March-September 2021 will automatically progress to the 2022 Davis Cup. The four lowest-ranked winners will take part in an additional knock-out tie in November, with the two winners progressing to the 2022 Qualifiers and two losers contesting the 2022 World Group I Play-offs. The losing nations from the World Group I ties will compete in the World Group I Play-Offs in 2022.
