Saaf Pani case: Shahbaz’s daughter, son-in-law declared absconders

LAHORE: An accountability court on Saturday declared Imran Ali Yousaf and Rabia Imran, son-in-law and daughter of opposition leader in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif, as absconders over their continuous non-appearance in the Saaf Pani graft case.

Accountability Court Judge Amjad Nazir Chaudhry conducted the case proceedings. A report was filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) over the continuous absence of Imran Ali Yousaf and Rabia Imran in the case.

The bureau had stated that the process under Section 87 of the CrPC for declaring the suspects as absconders had been completed, as the couple had failed to attend the proceedings despite a final opportunity being given to them.

The court declared the suspects as absconders and directed the investigation officer to start further proceedings against them under Section 88 of the CrPC, which included confiscation of moveable and immoveable properties of the absconders.

The court also allowed an application, filed on behalf of Qamar-ul-Islam for a one-time exemption from personal appearance during the proceedings, besides adjourning further hearing till April 3.

The bureau had alleged that the former chief executive Saaf Pani Company illegally approved payments to the management of Ali and Fatima Developers (Pvt) Limited in lieu of the office rent for the Saaf Pani Company, though the possession of the building was not taken ever. Ali and Fatima Developers is owned by Imran Ali Yousaf and Rabia Imran.

Former director Saaf Pani Company Qamar-ul-Islam, former chief executive Waseem Ajmal and others were also nominated as accused in the case. NAB alleged that the accused caused a loss of millions to the national exchequer. The bureau claimed that the accused purchased water filtration plants at exorbitant rates whereas civil, electrical and solar works were also executed at exorbitant rates.