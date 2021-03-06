Japan take early honours against hosts in Davis Cup tie

ISLAMABAD: Japan took firm control of the Davis Cup World Group I tie against Pakistan after winning both the singles matches on the opening day (Friday) here at the Pakistan Sports Complex grasscourts.

Japan’s top player Yosuke Watanuki had it easy against Aqeel Khan 6-3, 6-2 to give his team 1-0 lead with Kaichi Uchida making it 2-0 as spared little time in disposing of Aisamul Haq Qureshi 6-4, 7-6 (4). Aisam had his chances in the match that could have gone either way. Some unforced errors backed by 11 double faults diminished Pakistan’s chances of staging a recovery and putting Pakistan on the board. Aisam was broken at the very outset of the second singles match as Uchida nullified his aggression.

Though Aisam broke back to make it 3-3, Uchida continued his good work, making Pakistan player struggle for the points. At 4-4, Japanese No 2 broke Aisam again and then held on to his own service to take the first set.

Uchida countered Aisam’s strategy of rushing into the net and trying to finish the point at the earliest.

“I knew he would be more at ease with service and volley game. I had my plans to counter. I mostly concentrated on passing shots whenever Aisam tried to approach the net. My cross-court passing shots were landing where I wanted them to, making it easier to gather points,” Uchida said after the match.

The second set was a keenly-contested affair and it was Aisam who made the early impression bringing in his best game to play. He raced to a 4-2 lead after breaking his opponent’s serve. When it looked that top Pakistan player may go on to take the match into the third set, Uchida rallied back courtesy of a couple of double faults and some very unlike Aisam’s unforced errors. Soon it was 4-4. The trend continued as the set was then decided on the tie-break. Again Aisam got a mini-break but could not hold on to advantage ultimately losing the set and match to give Japan a 2-0 lead.

Aisam was too upset at losing the match which he said could have gone either way. “I am really upset as the match had the potential going either way. I had my chances. I should have won the match but I missed too many opportunities. I double-faulted on crucial times.”

Aisam added that he hardly played singles these days. “I play singles only in the Davis Cup. That factor also went against me. It is not easy to play singles off and on. Still, I believe I should have won this match but I made too many unforced errors. A victory here would have kept us in the hunt.”

Aisam was all focused on the doubles now. “Now my focus will be on doubles where we have good chances. By winning the doubles at least we can push extra in the singles.”

Earlier, the first singles saw ranked 271 in the world Watanuki breezing past struggling Aqeel Khan in straight sets.

Watanuki made it difficult for Aqeel to gather points. He broke Aqeel twice in the first set courtesy to some exciting display of powerful service and forceful forehand shots.

After winning the first set, Watanuki kept the pressure on Aqeel making it difficult for him to break his serve. Though at 1-3 Aqeel got four chances of breaking Japanese serve, he failed to grasp the opportunity and went on to lose the second set 6-2.