Sindhâ€™s Covid-19 death toll reaches 4,405 as 17 more die

Seventeen more people have died due to Covid-19 and 260 others have tested positive for the disease during the past 24 hours in Sindh, with the death toll due to the viral coronavirus infection reaching 4,405 in the province.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in his daily situation report on the health emergency on Thursday that 9,689 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, resulting in 260 people, or three per cent of those who were screened, being diagnosed with Covid-19.

The provincial government has so far conducted 3,054,933 tests, which have resulted in 259,163 positive cases, which means that nine per cent of those screened have been found to be infected, he added.

Shah said that after the latest deaths, the rate of the diagnosed people who have lost their fight with Covid-19 stands at two per cent in Sindh. He said that 6,280 patients across the province are currently infected: 5,956 are in self-isolation at home, eight at isolation centres and 316 at hospitals, while 283 patients are in critical condition, of whom 43 are on life support. He added that 294 more people have recovered during the past 24 hours, increasing the number of cured patients to 248,478, which shows the recovery rate to be 95.8 per cent.

The CM said that out of the 260 fresh cases of Sindh, 126 (or 49 per cent) have been reported in Karachi Division alone: 39 of the cityâ€™s new patients are from District East, 36 from District Malir, 26 from District South, 20 from District Central and five from District West.

As for the other districts of the province, Hyderabad has reported 23 new cases, Mirpurkhas 16, Sujawal 15, Thatta 13, Matiari and Tando Allahyar eight each, Larkana and Naushehroferoze six each, Jacobabad and Kambar-Shahdadkot five each, Umerkot four, and Khairpur, Nawabshah and Ghotki three each, he added. The chief executive reiterated his appeal to the people of Sindh that they should comply with the standard operating procedures devised by his provincial government.