NAB initiates probe against wheat procurement scam

SUKKUR: The NAB team, Sukkur, on Tuesday, along with district food controller, conducted raids on various food godowns in Khairpur, Baberloi, Choundiko, Pacca Chang, Pir Wassan and the food offices to investigate the wheat procurement scam and missing wheat bags from the godowns in 2018 and 2019. Reports said the NAB confiscated procurement records, details of procurement deposits and other documentation. The NAB counted the wheat bags in the godowns, saying before conducting raids, the NAB had informed the Khairpur Police.