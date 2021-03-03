Police station inaugurated in Tank

TANK: A police station was inaugurated in Daulat Korona in Jandula sub-division in the former Frontier Region Tank. District Police Officer (DPO) Tank Sajjad Ahmed Sahibzada formally inaugurated the police station.

Local elders and police personnel including DSP Rural Rukhan Zeb, DSP Jandola Ghazi Marjan, SHO Malazai Bilal Khan and SHO Daulat Korona Noor Aslam attended the inauguration ceremony. Speaking on the occasion, DPO Tank Sajjad Ahmed Sahibzada said that with the establishment of the police station, all government offices would be opened there.

He said the police personnel were supposed to maintain law and order in the area and check crimes and protect the lives and properties of people. The official added that all available resources would be utilized for providing protection to the people. Later, he distributed commendation letters among the cops.