New smartcards to be issued to PoR card holders

PESHAWAR: The government has announced the issuance of new smartcards for Afghan refugees who are Proof of Registration (PoR) cardholders.

The Chief Commissionerate for Afghan Refugees (CCAR)/Ministry of States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) and the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), with the support of UNHCR, will start the exercise, “Document Renewal and Information Verification Exercise” (DRIVE), from 1 April 2021.

During this six-month exercise, NADRA will verify and update the data of registered Afghan refugees who are in possession of PoR cards with an expiry date of 31 December 2015. The initiative takes place within the framework of the Support Platform for the Solutions Strategy for Afghan Refugees, fostering renewed partnerships and stronger strategic linkages between humanitarian and development investments.

In addition to validating existing data, the verification will record Afghan refugees’ skill sets, level of education, socio-economic circumstances and sources of income, allowing better targeted health, education and livelihood support in Pakistan and in the Priority Areas of Return and Reintegration in Afghanistan. As many as 40 DRIVE centres are being set up across Pakistan.