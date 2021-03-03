KP food authority seizes 350 kg unhygienic food items

PESHAWAR: The KP Food Safety & Halal Food Authority has seized over 350 kilograms’ substandard food items and sealed five restaurants across the province during various actions.

According to authority DG Shah Rukh Ali Khan, the food safety team inspected various food outlets in Upper Dir where they checked the SOPs compliance level in food preparation areas. Four restaurants were sealed for the unhygienic condition. They were found using banned items such as China Salt in the food. Heavy fines were imposed on the violators.

Various hotels and food-related businesses were inspected in Swat. The team sealed one restaurant for unhygienic conditions while over 100 litres of expired soft drinks were recovered from other general stores. Over 70 kg of substandard spices and other expired items were seized. The teams inspected food premises in Khyber and Nowshera districts where around 200 kg of expired food items were seized.

The official said since the inception of the Food Safety Authority, an improvement has been brought in the quality of food in the province. However, he said, a lot of work still needed to be done in the food sector.