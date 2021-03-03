Three killed in Mansehra incidents

MANSEHRA: Three persons were killed in different incidents here on Tuesday. The first incident happened in Shatay area in Dodial where one Muhammad Dildar fired at his estranged wife but the bullet accidently hit Muhammad Shafahat, leaving him seriously injured.

The injured was rushed to King Abdullah Teaching hospital where doctors pronounced him dead. According to police, the accused had gone to bring his annoyed wife back from her parents’ home but she refused to accompany him and he opened fire on her.

In another incident, one Muhammad Shimraz was killed when a pickup vehicle overturned at the Karakoram Highway in the Ghazikot area here. The local rushed him to Ayub Medical Complex Hospital Abbottabad where doctors pronounced him dead.

In yet another incident, Muhammad Sajid and Muhammad Munawar exchanged harsh words over a petty issue resultantly the former opened fire on later leaving him seriously injured at a local hotel. The eyewitness rushed the injured to a hospital where doctors pronounced him dead. The police after lodging FIR started raids to arrest the accused who managed to flee after the incident.