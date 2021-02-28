‘Khuda Aur Mohabbat’ claims No. 1, 2, 3 spots on YouTube’s top trends

ISLAMABAD: Khuda Aur Mohabbat has cemented its claim as the first-ever Pakistani serial to smash YouTube’s top trends. A Geo TV production, the hit franchise is one of 2021’s top releases and has amassed a major following, unparalleled to any other media group in Pakistan’s history.

In particular, season 3 of the famed series has been garnering the most traction ever since it went on-air.

Where episodes 1 and 2 accumulated 22+ million and 16+ million views, episode 3 fired up to YouTube’s top trend list with 6.3+ million views within 22 hours of its release.

For those unversed, claiming all top 3 spots on Pakistan’s YouTube’s trends is a feat never before achieved by any other YouTube Channel.

Khuda Aur Mohabbat is a cinematic rendition of Hashim Nadeem’s book by the same name and revolves around the relationship between Iqra Aziz and Feroze Khan’s characters.

Even Twitter was set ablaze by this week’s episode, shortly after it aired on Har Pal Geo. Many users took to their accounts to gush over the chemistry between the characters, the cinematography, and the overall charm of the story.