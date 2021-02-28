All out efforts being made for welfare of police: IGP

Islamabad: Inspector General of Islamabad Police Saturday said that all-out-efforts were being made for welfare of the capital police personnel.

He expressed these view during a function held in honor of retired officers of Islamabad police here at the Police Lines Headquarters, which was attended among others by former superintendents and deputy superintendents of Islamabad Police and deputy inspector general (Headquarters).

Speaking on the occasion, the retired police officers also gave some suggestions for solution of their problems and improving the retirement facilities like pension, payment of arrears, police housing society on the pattern of other institutions, allotment of house through state office and stopping reduction of medical allowance of personnel, who received injuries while performing their duties.

The police chief while appreciating the valuable services of the retired police officers said, "You are our precious asset and ambassador of police.

Your suggestions for better image of police will be implemented.

"In this regard, he said, a standard operating procedure (SoP) would be prepared to solve the problems of the retired police personnel for which a separate spokesperson and special counter would be set up at the police lines headquarters for solution of the problems faced by them on priority basis.

The IGP appreciated the performance of retired employees for the force, saying "Your experience and advices will be utilized for maxim benefit of the force.

" He said the administration was taking various steps for the welfare of police personnel including provision of medical facilities to them.

Recounting the measures, he said a police training school was set up on modern lines, deployed best investigation officers at police stations, introduced immediate registration of Firs Information Reports and provided regular police guides at police stations for convenience of the citizens.

The IG said all senior officers had been instructed to hold open Kutcheries, meet people of different schools of thought and educate the public about the steps taken by the police to protect their lives and property.

He said all these steps were meant for better liaison between public and police and to project the soft image of the force.