Thu Feb 25, 2021
Our Correspondent
February 25, 2021

Pak Navy, ANF seize 700kg drug in Balochistan

National

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Navy (PN), in an intelligence based joint operation with Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), seized 700kg of narcotics near the coast of Pishukan, Balochistan.

The confiscated drugs, valued at approximately Rs2.2 billion, were to be smuggled to unknown destination through Arabian Sea. The seized drugs were handed over to ANF for legal proceedings.

The successful execution of joint anti-narcotics operation demonstrates Pakistan Navy’s resolve to counter any unlawful activity along our coast and in Pakistan's maritime zones.

