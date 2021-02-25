UAE ministerial retreat concludes

DUBAI: The 2021 UAE ministerial retreat concluded on Wednesday with a new edition of the National Agenda and strategic projects to boost the country’s competitiveness and speed up development in the next 50 years, according to the UAE official news agency WAM.

The two-day retreat was chaired by Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. It brought together ministers, government officials and dignitaries to lay out a strategic framework for the development vision for the country’s next phase.

During the retreat, officials and dignitaries got together in interactive panels and discussions to develop ideas and suggestions to shape the future of the country’s vital sectors. They also reviewed growth opportunities and plans that increase government efficiency.