Police physical test claims candidate’s life

PESHAWAR: A candidate appearing in physical test for recruitment in the police died while running on Wednesday. An official said that physical tests were being conducted under Education Testing and Evaluation Agency (ETEA) for recruitment in the police force when one young candidate, Waqas, fell down while running. He was taken to hospital but died.