Japan promises continued help to Pakistan for cause of education

Islamabad: Japan has said the provision of basic education to children is one of the top priorities in its assistance policy for Pakistan.

"There is a need for the provision of an easy access to quality education to marginalized communities as a way for better socio-economic well-being," Japanese ambassador Matsuda Kuninori told a function held to inaugurate a project for re-expansion of Primary School in Village Raziq Kalay being managed by Learning Awareness and Motivation Programme (LAMP), a non-governmental organization, in Khyber tribal district.

The Government of Japan, under its Grant Assistance, had provided financial assistance of USD 73,514 for this project. The NGO, community representatives and school students attended the inauguration ceremony.

The government of Japan had extended financial assistance to LAMP in fiscal years 2011 and 2015, for the establishment and subsequent expansion of classrooms in this school to provide safe and comfortable learning environment.

The grant provided to LAMP has been utilized to overcome the problem of overcrowded classrooms as over 300 students sat outside their classrooms in an open space because of the limited seating capacity in the school.

Matsuda Kuninori, while speaking at the inaugural ceremony, congratulated the community members and the representatives of the NGO for the successful completion of this important project.

He expressed the hope that this project would give children a chance to carve out their better future, and in addition, it would certainly strengthen the existing friendly relations between Pakistan and Japan.