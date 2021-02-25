4 held as police probe loyalist gathering in east Belfast

BELFAST: Police investigating a large gathering of loyalists in east Belfast have arrested another four men.

The men, aged 33, 35, 46 and 54 years old, were arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences and other related offences. Police have linked the incident in Pitt Park off the Lower Newtownards Road on February 2 to the East Belfast UVF.

Three men were remanded in custody last week after being charged with unlawful assembly and affray in relation to the gathering. Detectives from PSNI’s Criminal Investigation Branch and Paramilitary Crime Task Force were involved in Wednesday’s arrest operation.

They also undertook a series of searches in east Belfast and Newtownards. PSNI Detective Chief Superintendent John McVea said: “Our investigation into the gathering at Pitt Park and activities linked to east Belfast UVF is continuing, and today’s arrests were conducted under the Terrorism Act. “Those arrested will now be questioned in Musgrave Street Serious Crime Suite. I would continue to appeal to anyone in the community who has information or footage regarding the incident or criminality in the area, to contact the police.”