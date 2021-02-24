Govt, opposition face-off continues for 2nd day in NA

ISLAMABAD: Ignoring ruling of the National Assembly (NA) Speaker to maintain decorum in the House, the parliamentarians from the government and opposition benches continued protest in the National Assembly for the second consecutive day on Tuesday.

The members from both sides came close to each other, while carrying placards and gathered in front of Speaker's dais. The ruling party's members were staging protest against arrest of the provincial PTI leader and Opposition Leader in the Sindh Assembly Hakeem Adil, while placards carried by opposition members were inscribed with slogans against price-hike and government failure to fulfill promises for provision of 10 million jobs and construction of five million houses.

The NA Speaker, while issuing warning to members, who created disturbance during Monday's proceedings, asked them to follow rules and keep up sanctity of the House. However, the parliamentarians continued protest forcing the chair to suspend proceedings for few minutes.

Meanwhile, the NA Speaker issued directives to Chief Secretary of KP province to submit a report to him on assassination of four lady workers of NGO in North Waziristan within a week. Mohsin Dawar, while raising the issue in the House, said that killing of four lady workers was went un-noticed, while the National Assembly also did take the issue.