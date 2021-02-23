Sacked factory workers continue hunger strike for fifth day

HARIPUR: Sacked workers of a cement factory in Hattar continued the hunger-strike for the fifth consecutive day here on Monday. The condition of three of the workers worsened and they were removed to Trauma Center, Haripur. They were provided medical assistance before they again joined the hunger strike camp, police and hospital sources said. Muhammad Faisal, one of the sacked workers, said the administration of the cement factory had terminated the services of more than 100 workers about 18 months ago.

Nine of the sacked workers sued the factory administration in the NIRC, Islamabad and succeeded in obtaining a reinstatement order with all the benefits last week. But the factory administration, according to Faisal, refused to reinstate them, due to which the nine workers went on a hunger strike on Thursday and continued their strike for the fifth consecutive day on Monday.