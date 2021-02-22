50 couples tie the knot at mass wedding Our correspondent

PARACHINAR: Ulema and elders on Sunday said that successful collective marriages were an important step towards the establishment of an Islamic society.

Speaking at a mass wedding ceremony of 50 couples at Central Eidgah here, the ulema said that philanthropists were doing a great social service by helping the poor parents in the discharge of their religious responsibility of marriage of their daughters.

They said that society should feel proud of having people who understood problems of their fellow human beings and helped them in overcoming their difficulties.

The Ulema lauded the efforts of philanthropists for encouraging mass weddings to enable the poor parents to get their daughters married. A large number of relatives of the couples attended the ceremony. Talking to the media, the grooms said that their engagements were performed several years ago but their families were not able to arrange their marriages due to poverty and prevailing price-hike.