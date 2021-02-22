Two-day conference: Govt urged to promote all languages, cultures

PESHAWAR: The participants of a conference here on Sunday urged the government to take solid steps for the promotion of all the native languages and cultures.

The demand was made through a resolution passed by the gathering at the conclusion of the 9th Two-day KP Languages and Cultures Conference.

The moot was arranged by the Gandhara Hindko Board and Gandhara Hindko Academy in connection with International Mother Language Day celebrated all over the world on February 21.

This year’s theme for the day was “Fostering multilingualism for inclusion in education and society.”

The conference participants through another resolution sought activation of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Regional Languages Promotion Authority by including in it the representatives from all languages.

They demanded KP government measures to ensure the teaching of the native languages as an optional subject in schools.

The gathering called for launching the FM radio stations for the promotion of native languages and cultures.

The conference asked the federal government to issue a special grant to KP public sector universities to facilitate research on native languages and cultures.

The participants asked the federal institutions working for the preservation and promotion of languages to give attention to the languages spoken by a small percentage of the population.

They suggested the inclusion of more languages in the census form so that the next population count had exact data on the speakers of different languages.

The conference called for highlighting the linguistic diversity of the country at the international level.

Through another resolution, the gathering thanked the Gandhara Hindko Board and Gandhara Hindko Academy for promoting other languages in KP side by side Hindko.

Earlier, linguists, researchers, writers and poets from different languages attended the second day of the conference.

They read out papers to highlight the importance of respective languages and cultures associated with them.

Gandhara Hindko Board Senior Vice-Chairman Prof Dr Adnan Gul presided over the first session on the second day of the moot. Syed Mohsin Ali Shah was the chief guest while Dr Aamir Sohail was the guest of honour.

Professor Malik Nasir Daud presided over the second session. Dr Aamir Sohail was the chief guest. Dr Zeenat Bibi was the guest of honour.

The speakers included Hayat Muhammad Khan, Nasir Afridi, Naeemuddin Hadi, Naseem Haider, Junedur Rehman, Dr Zeenat Bibi, Muhammad Akhtar Naeem, Inamullah Torwali, Abdullah Arandu, Professor Aurangzeb Hussam Hur, Shahid Rehman, Hafizur Rehman, Dr Raheela Khursheed, Fareed Ahmad Raza, Abdul Nasir Mansoor, Qazi Izhar Ahmad, Syed Majid Shah, Meem Sheen Rashid, Raja Noor Muhammad Nizami, Dr Aamir Sohail, Umar Khan Gujjar, Taj Muhammad Gujjar, Prof Malik Nasir Daud, Asmatullah Dameli.

The folk singers rendered songs in various languages and won praise for the performance. Souvenirs and shields were distributed at the end of the conference.