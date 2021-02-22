close
Mon Feb 22, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
February 22, 2021

Insaf lawyers Forum sees discrepancy in PK-63 ballot

National

NOWSHERA: The Insaf Lawyers Forum district president Mian Naumanul Haq Kakakhel claimed on Sunday a team of the lawyers from the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had unearthed the discrepancy between the issued and the polled ballot papers in the recent PK-63 by-poll.

The lawyer who is a member of the KP Bar Council said there was a difference of over 5,500, adding the attested copies of forms 45 and 46 from 102 polling stations had been received from the Returning officer Rehamzada Khan.

He claimed that 1200 ballot papers were issued from one polling station in Nowshera Kalaan while results of 2600 ballots were received.

