Action against property grabbers sought

BARA: The members of Zakhakhel tribe have asked the police to take action against people who had occupied their property and destroyed the boundary walls in Akakhel area in Bara tehsil of Khyber district.

Speaking at a press conference here on Sunday, Hayatullah Afridi, Gul Jabeen and others said that about 70 people including Gul Meen Afridi, Mirza Afridi and others had attacked and demolished the boundary walls of the house on the Frontier Road in Akakhel.

They said the police had also registered an FIR against them and arrested two of their servants. They alleged that the police refused to listen to them and register FIR against their rivals.

“We had bought this property and constructed a house there one year ago,” Hayatullah Afridi said.

He said that they were avoiding violence, adding that their house is being destroyed by their rivals.