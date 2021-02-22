Protest against encroachments on highway

JHANG: Residents of Union Council Bagh and adjacent localities on Sunday staged a demonstration against encroachments on highway.

The protesters chanted slogans against the Punjab Highway Department officials for allegedly allowing the roadside encroachments, which was a major reason behind the increasing fatal accidents.

They alleged that outside the town, influential of the area had extended their business by constructing shops on both sides of the service area on the TT Singh Highway.

They pointed out that all kind of traffic had further increased on the Highway because of linking to the Motorway Toll Plaza. They said that if any fatal accident reported on the road, the case should be registered against the Highway Department authorities for their negligence and not taking action against the encroachments.

When contacted, PHD XEN Farid Anwar said that he was already informed about the problem and the concerned SDO had been directed to clear all kind of encroachments from the Highway. In case of a fake compliance report, the SDO would be faced disciplinary action, he added.

‘CONDITION OF PUBLIC SCHOOLS IMPROVED: Advisor to the Punjab chief minister on Livestock Faisal Hayat has said that the condition of public schools has been improved because of revolutionary steps taken by the government.

He said this as a chief guest while attending an exhibition at the Tehsil Council Hall under the Talent Hunt Programme of the School Education Department.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Shahid Abbas, Education CEO Nasim Ahmed Zahid, DEO Secondary Khalid Mehmood and a large number of educationists and others attended the event.

Faisal Hayat said that the government was providing extra facilities to the public institutions for a better future for the next generation.

He said that the improvement of technical skills among the youth was a need of the hour and for better economy of the country.