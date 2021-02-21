Woman commits suicide

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SUKKUR: A local woman, after having quarrel on a domestic issue with her husband, has committed suicide in Khairpur.
Reports said a resident of Kumb in Khairpur, identified as Zahida Jamro, on Saturday has committed suicide after having a conflict with her husband, Subhan Jamro. The deceased had committed suicide by hanging with the ceiling fan of the house.
Later, the police had shifted the body to a local hospital for medico-legal formalities, while the investigation was initiated to find out that either it was a suicide or a murder. Meanwhile, the parents of the woman had claimed that their daughter was murdered by her husband.