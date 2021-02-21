Haleem Adil sent on judicial remand

KARACHI: an anti-terrorism court in Karachi sent the PTI leader and his aides to jail on judicial remand in another case related to a scuffle with officials during an anti-encroachment drive against illegal farmhouses.

During the hearing, Sheikh’s lawyer told the court that it was the Sindh government’s cleverness that terrorism sections were imposed in a case against Sheikh despite having a two-day remand.

Sheikh's lawyer argued that the cases against his client are bailable.

The statements of all officials stationed at the CIA centre in Karachi have been recorded on the issue of finding a snake in the police cell of PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh.

Sources said that the officers stationed outside Sheikh's cell did not hear any noise, but the authorities have started checking the CCTV footage.

A day earlier, a snake was found in Sheikh's cell. He is being kept in police custody after his arrest for allegedly violating law and order during the by-polls in Karachi's Malir earlier this week. The PTI leader's spokesperson, Muhammad Ali Baloch, said a snake came out of Sheikh's room and was reported by an employee carrying breakfast for Sheikh. Baloch said the Sindh government will be responsible if anything happened to the PTI leader. Karachi Additional Inspector-General of Police Ghulam Nabi Memon had sought a report from the CIA deputy inspector-general of police a regarding the appearance of the snake in Sheikh's cell.

A special police team was also formed to investigate the presence of a snake in the police lock-up and to determine whether it was venomous or not and how at all it was able to go inside the lock-up.

According to the initial report prepared by the police, the snake was under a cupboard placed in a balcony attached to the room and its presence was noticed when Sheikh woke up in the morning and went to the washroom. Earlier this week, Sheikh and four other suspects were handed over to police on a three-day remand. A case containing anti-terrorism provisions was registered against Sheikh over his alleged involvement in a brawl that took place between PPP and PTI workers at the PS-88 constituency in Karachi on Tuesday.

The case against the Sindh opposition leader was filed at the Memon Goth police station in District Malir. Anti-terror and other provisions have been included in the case registered against Sheikh.

Three other cases, one of which pertains to the possession of illegal weapons, were also registered against Sheikh after the brawl.