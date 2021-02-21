Saving water

This is to draw the attention of the authorities concerned to the issue of a lack of water management policies. Water is essential for power generation in Pakistan. The share of hydropower in the country’s energy mix is close to 30 percent. It indicates that Pakistan does need to take proper steps to manage its water resources in a better manner. The country has an acute shortage of dams because of which it fails to conserve rainwater. In summer, when glaciers melt, nearby areas are flooded as there is no proper system to deal with the heavy flow of water. On one hand, the country is wasting water carelessly while on the other hand the constant pumping of groundwater is resulting in a sharp dip in the water table.

The government needs to come up with a water conservation plan. For that, the first step it should take is to educate people about the important of storing water. To tackle the issue of groundwater depletion, only those industries who have licenses should be allowed to carry out water extraction.

Areeba Aslam

Bahawalpur