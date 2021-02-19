close
Fri Feb 19, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
February 19, 2021

Seminar held under anti-ice campaign

Peshawar

February 19, 2021

MARDAN: A seminar was held at Government Degree College in connection with a campaign against crystal meth (ice) here on Thursday.

Speaking at the moot, District Police Officer Dr Zahidullah Khan said that the police were carrying out a campaign against drugs, particularly ice, in the district in order to save the future of the younger generation.

College principal Muhammad Ibrar, Muttahida Talaba Mahaz president Abbas, students and faculty members attended the event.

The DPO said the campaign was focussing mostly on schools, colleges and universities to raise awareness level of students.

Dr Zahidullah said that it is need of the hour to prevent people, particularly students, from the drug.

