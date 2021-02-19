Boat Basin double murder victims not killed for honour: police

Police officials investigating a double murder that occurred in the Boat Basin on February 1 are have claimed making a major breakthrough, saying the young man and the married woman were not killed in the name of honour.

Another man present at the scene shot and killed Adnan and Ainy randomly, they said on Thursday, adding that they made the breakthrough with the help of CCTV footage and an eyewitness account.

The investigators, sharing the eyewitness account, said the man and the woman stopped in a Boat Basin street for some personal work when they saw an unknown man sitting in a car. An exchange of hot words occurred between the two and the car rider, who shot and killed them on the spot.

The CCTV footage from the crime scene and its surroundings showed that the car sped towards Mai Kolachi Road. However, the police have yet to trace and arrest the suspect. Earlier, police had registered a case against unidentified persons.

After the horrific incident, the bodies of the victims were taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for autopsies. The two lived in Hijrat Colony and were neighbours. Shortly after the horrific incident, Adnanâ€™s father, Shafi, approached the police and registered an FIR under Section 302/34 against unidentified persons. He said he was at work when he got the news about the incident and found the bodies of his son and a woman at the hospital.

He said they did not have any relation with the woman nor did they have any personal enmity with anyone. The family took the body of Adnan to their hometown in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for burial.

Police, sharing the findings of the initial investigation, had suspected that Adnan, who worked at a restaurant and was unmarried, and the woman had a friendship and were apparently killed in the name of honour.

Police said the culprit had killed the victims apparently after following them. They said the woman had been living with her father in Hijrat Colony. The investigators had detained two suspects, including the womanâ€™s husband, who runs a dabbu (carom) club.