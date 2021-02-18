close
Thu Feb 18, 2021
February 18, 2021

12 injured in fog-related road accidents

GUJRANWALA: Twelve people suffered injuries when some 10 vehicles collided with each other due to dense fog here on GT Road, Gujranwala on Wednesday.

Reportedly, the vehicles hit each other near Chianwali, Gujranwala when there was thick fog on roads.

Rescue-1122 teams shifted five injured to hospital while seven others were given first aid on the spot.

