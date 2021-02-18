Three die in Karak incidents

KARAK: Three persons were killed in various parts of Karak district on Wednesday, the police said. One Ali Farman and his friend known as Pappu were shot dead inside their hujra late Tuesday night in Mangerkhel area of union council Ghundi Mir Khankhel in the limits of Sabirabad Police Station.

The attackers managed to escape the scene after the killings. The bodies were shifted to Sabirabad health facility and later handed over to their families after autopsy. Also, one Hussain Bad Shah, a watchman of Government Girls’ Primary School, Kota Kala village, was shot dead on duty.

The body was shifted to District Headquarters Hospital and, after autopsy, handed over to the family. Police of Karak Police Station lodged an FIR of the incident on the complaints of the relatives of the deceased. The police lodged the FIR and started further investigations.