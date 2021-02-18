Experimental field at KU

The administration of Karachi University on Wednesday laid the foundation stone of the experimental field for an “Agriculture and Food Industry Specific Innovation Technology Research Park”.

According to varsity officials, the Department of Agriculture and Agribusiness Management has been allocated 18.18 acres for the experimental field, while the Department of Food Science and Technology has been given one acre for the establishment of the Food Industry Specific Innovation Technology Research Park.

Addressing the ceremony and the inauguration of a Digital Seminar Library, Vice Chancellor Karachi University Prof Khalid Mahmood Iraqi said Pakistan had to adopt the same culture to progress in the right direction.