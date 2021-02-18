President Alvi calls for digitalisation of rare manuscripts at Quaid-e-Azam Academy

President Arif Alvi paid a visit to the Quaid-e-Azam Academy here on Wednesday and sought digitalisation of all its rare manuscripts to ensure easy accessibility to them for scholars and researchers in the years to come.

He acknowledged that the centre established with the objective of conducting a holistic research on the Quaid-e- Azam and his associates in carving out a separate homeland for the Muslims of the subcontinent was indeed a significant platform for archiving national history with due focus on research, publication and projection of the cultural, social, political and economic aspects of the history of Pakistan.

President Alvi paid glowing tributes to Prof Sharif ul Mujahid, the first director of the academy, followed by other scholars who headed the Quaid-e- Azam Academy , Karachi, in different years and played an important role in turning it into a robust research-cum- publication centre since 1976.

Consequent to a briefing given to him by Mohammad Arif, secretary, Quaid-e-Azam Mazar Management Board, with additional charge of director of the Quaid-e-Azam Academy, President Alvi observed that the current pace of its research work needed to be expedited.

He was informed that besides the post of QAA director itself (lying vacant since December 2019), no replacement against the positions for two senior research fellows, four research fellows and one librarian could be made for quite some time.

These were said to be other than certain administrative positions with no staffer to deliver since the retirement of the former employees.

President Alvi was further informed that academy had submitted its proposals to the National Heritage and Culture Division, Ministry of Education, for the establishment of a “Heritage Corner”, digitalisation of speeches, statements and interviews of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah as the governor general, digitalisation of books and other relevant material, besides the production of an audible version of the nation’s voice.

Since its establishment, the academy was said to have come forward with 80 different publications in English, Urdu and other regional languages, available for sale on discount.

The books and research work, encompassing almost every feature of the Quaid-e-Azam’s life, were said to be also separately focused on the Pakistan Movement, Muslim League and associates of the Quaid-e-Azam.

President Alvi, prior to his departure from the academy, did purchase many of its publications from his own pocket.