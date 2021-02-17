Ties with European Union to be cemented: Punjab CM

LAHORE: European Union Ambassador in Pakistan Mrs Androulla Kaminara called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday and discussed the matters of mutual interest. Both agreed to constitute a working group for expanding bilateral cooperation. The EU ambassador expressed the satisfaction that positive headway has been made by Pakistan with regard to GPS-plus status and assured of cooperation in water waste management and other sectors.

Talking on the occasion, the CM appreciated the cooperation extended by the European Union for social sector reforms and expressed satisfaction that economic cooperation and best friendly relations exist between Pakistan and the EU countries. The EU is a major trade partner and the government wants to further strengthen bilateral relations to benefit the people, he added. While discussing the steps relating to the GPS plus status, the chief minister pointed out that a number of important initiatives have been taken. The government is committed to overcoming the menace of child labour and every citizen enjoys equal rights in the country, he said.

The government has focused on development of the backward areas as there is a lot of scope of value addition in agriculture and livestock sectors, he added. He said provision of technology in both sectors by the EU countries would be welcomed.

Meanwhile, the CM pointed out that important steps have been taken to defeat the philosophy of fanaticism at every level. Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the parliamentarians will be given full respect and honour.

He stated this while talking to Minister of State for Housing and Works Muhammad Shabir Ali, Provincial Minister Mian Khalid Mahmood, Special Assistant Umer Farooq, Khan Sher Akbar Khan, Khurram Ijaz, Umer Aftab, Shakeel Shahid, Muhammad Latif Nazar who called on at Civil Secretariat to apprise him of the problems in their constituencies.