Wed Feb 17, 2021
February 17, 2021

Course on plant tissue culture techniques held

Islamabad

February 17, 2021

Islamabad : Two-day online certificate course on ‘Basic Plant Tissue Culture Techniques’ organized by COMSTECH in collaboration with International Centre for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), University of Karachi, and Pakistan Biotechnology Information Centre (PABIC Karachi - Chapter), was inaugurated by Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary, Coordinator General, COMSTECH.

In his inaugural address Dr. Choudhary said that the field of plant tissue culture is extremely important with a broad range of applications.

