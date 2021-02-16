10,500 students appear in Daanish School entrance tests

LAHORE: The entrance tests for class 6th in 16 Daanish Schools located in various districts of Punjab has been conducted while adhering to laid down COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

In total, 10,500 students appeared in the entry tests conducted at various campuses. There are 110 seats in each campus reserved for boys and girls for fresh intake in class 6th. Out of the total 1760 seats in 16 Daanish Schools, 218 seats are reserved for candidates of other provinces i.e. KPK including FATA, Balochistan, Sindh, AJK, PATA (Punjab), Cholistan and Gilgit Baltistan. Entry test on Provincial Quota seats will be held on February 28, 2021 at Provincial Capitals. Due to the policies of the Government of Punjab, Daanish Schools and Centres of Excellence have emerged as one of the reputed education institutions in Punjab.