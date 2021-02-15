Seven killed in road accidents

SUKKUR: As many as seven people, including three women, were killed in different road accidents in the Sukkur region.

Reports said a speeding coach hit a motorcycle at the Thar Coal Road in Badin, leaving two people dead, identified as Wali Muhammad and his son, Irfan Pathan. In another incident of similar nature, a speeding motorcycle collided with a camel-cart in Sheikh Bhurkio that left a motorcyclist, identified as Zanur Khan, dead. Reports said a car overturned due to overspeeding, in which a young boy Zeeshan Jatt was killed in Tando Muhammad Khan.

Meanwhile, three women were killed and a man injured, when a Punjab-bound passenger coach hit a motorcycle due to overspeeding on the National Highway, Khairpur, near Gambat. Three women, identified as Heera, Mahtab and Azeema, were killed on the spot while a man, Abdul Sattar Khokhar was injured. The police shifted the bodies and injured to GIMS for medico-legal formalities. The police said the driver of the coach managed to escape from the scene.