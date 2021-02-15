Seven killed in road accidents

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SUKKUR: As many as seven people, including three women, were killed in different road accidents in the Sukkur region.
Reports said a speeding coach hit a motorcycle at the Thar Coal Road in Badin, leaving two people dead, identified as Wali Muhammad and his son, Irfan Pathan. In another incident of similar nature, a speeding motorcycle collided with a camel-cart in Sheikh Bhurkio that left a motorcyclist, identified as Zanur Khan, dead. Reports said a car overturned due to overspeeding, in which a young boy Zeeshan Jatt was killed in Tando Muhammad Khan.
Meanwhile, three women were killed and a man injured, when a Punjab-bound passenger coach hit a motorcycle due to overspeeding on the National Highway, Khairpur, near Gambat. Three women, identified as Heera, Mahtab and Azeema, were killed on the spot while a man, Abdul Sattar Khokhar was injured. The police shifted the bodies and injured to GIMS for medico-legal formalities. The police said the driver of the coach managed to escape from the scene.