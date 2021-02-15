Paramedics meet at PIMS

Islamabad: The Paramedical Staff Association of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) has appreciated the Grand Health Alliance (GHA) for adopting a strategy in reaching an agreement after negotiations with the new management of the PIMS as a result of a successful movement.

The Paramedical Staff Association met here with its President Muhammad Anas and chairman Rana Ahmad in the chair.

The association decided to follow a strategy for the solution of problems of employees while performing professional duties under the new MTI management of PIMS.

The meeting terms criticism on decisions of GHA by some elements as baseless and misleading. The meeting also decided to observe Paramedics Day on February 16 with enthusiasm to make a pledge of continuing to play due role in health delivery system. On February 16, the association will pay tributes to martyred health workers who sacrificed their lives in the performance of duties.